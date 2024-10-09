|
09.10.2024 11:01:00
This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is Partnering With Microsoft to Harness the Power of AI to Enhance Its Operations
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) couldn't be more different. The former operates legacy pipelines and utilities that have helped fuel the industrial economy for decades, while the latter provides the tools needed to drive the digital economy forward. However, despite their differences, these companies need each other to thrive in today's world. That's evident in a recent collaboration agreement between these companies, with Microsoft helping Enbridge harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its operations. Meanwhile, Enbridge supplies the fuel data centers -- like those Microsoft operates -- need to power AI applications.Enbridge recently unveiled a collaboration with Microsoft and will use AI to drive significant advancements in safety, emissions reduction, and asset optimization across its pipeline and utility platforms. It's an extension of the digital-transformation initiatives the company began in 2020 to drive productivity and efficiency gains. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
