This Monster Growth Stock Is Up Nearly 300% in 5 Years. Here's Why It's the Largest Stock Position in My Portfolio Right Now.

The last five years were chaotic, with a global pandemic, a presidential election, inflation, swift interest rate changes, bank failures, and more. Despite this level of economic disruption, the S&P 500 is up nearly 90%. That's a good run, all things considered.As good as these broad market returns have been, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock has left the S&P 500 completely in the dust. Shares of this Latin American business are up over 280% in the last five years.MercadoLibre is the largest position in my personal Roth IRA, and I'll explain why in a moment. But first, I want to provide some context to prevent potential misunderstandings.Continue reading