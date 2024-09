This Overlooked Utility Outshines NextEra. Is It Time to Buy?

There's no question that NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is a well-run company. But that fact is so well known that investors have bid the shares up to levels that, likely, fully reflect the information. If you are trying to find a good mix of dividend income and dividend growth, you may want to consider buying WEC Energy (NYSE: WEC) instead of NextEra. Here's why.NextEra Energy is a solid dividend growth utility, with a strong regulated utility core (largely Florida Power & Light) and a fast-growing renewable power operation. That combination has allowed the utility to increase dividends annually for three decades. But the real treat for investors is that the rate of dividend growth has been an attractive 10% a year over the past decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool