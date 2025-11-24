Regencell Bioscience Holdings Aktie

Regencell Bioscience Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CY32 / ISIN: KYG7487R1002

24.11.2025 15:05:00

This Stock Soared 9,800% in 2025. Here's 1 Key Reason Why Investors Are Piling In (Spoiler: It's Regencell Bioscience Holdings (RGC) Stock)

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings (NASDAQ: RGC) have been on quite a ride since their 2021 initial public offering (IPO), surging 9,800% year to date (as of Nov. 19). That's enough to drive many investors to buy.Why are they buying this growth stock? Some are simply hoping the shares will keep surging. (That's not a great reason, though.) Others are excited by the company's focus: "We are an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism Spectrum Disorder."An exciting mission is great, but you should demand more of any stock you invest in. In Regencell's case, a glance at its financials shows that it has posted $0 in revenue for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. And with zero on its top line, it's not surprising that its bottom line has been in the red for each of those years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
