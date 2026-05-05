Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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05.05.2026 15:30:00
This Troubling Trend Has Gone on at Meta Platforms for 3 Straight Quarters
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently reported earnings, and the stock hasn't been jumping on the news, despite achieving a fairly high growth rate. Although the business has been performing relatively well in recent quarters, with its growth rate consistently over 20%, that hasn't been enough to convince investors that it's worth investing in.There's been one concerning trend that's been emerging recently, as it has been spending more on its long-term growth opportunities, which may be hurting its appeal with growth investors. For a third consecutive quarter, its costs rose at a faster pace than its top line.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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