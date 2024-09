This Ultimate Growth Stock Is Down 66%: Time to Buy the Dip?

There is perhaps nothing more powerful than an expanding consumer packaged food brand with a huge target audience. Brands like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Hershey, and Gatorade are just some of the examples out there. Once a new consumer brand takes hold and has national (or even international) distribution, a long growth runway suddenly emerges. Even better is if the product category itself is getting added consumer attention.Such is the case with Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH). The energy drink producer has been growing like gangbusters over the past decade, and that helped boost its stock price over that decade by more than 40,000% at one point earlier this year. Unfortunately, the fizz in this drink maker is starting to flatten.Celsius stock is trading down nearly 67% from all-time highs set in early June as it works through a new distribution relationship with PepsiCo and manages concerns that the energy drink category is slowing. Investors turned pessimistic about its future growth prospects over news that its revenue growth rapidly slowed down in recent quarters.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool