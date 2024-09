This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Taking Matters Into Its Own Hands to Solve a Key Pain Point

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) has battled a barrage of issues over the past several years. Chief among them has been the financial challenges of its top tenant, Steward Health Care, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year. These troubles have forced the hospital-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) to cut its dividend twice over the past year, with the most recent reduction trimming its dividend yield down to around 7%. The healthcare REIT has been working with Steward to find new operators to take over its facilities. While they have encountered obstacles with those efforts, the companies recently agreed to transfer all Steward-operated hospitals to new ownership, with Medical Properties Trust taking the reins at most facilities. Medical Properties Trust and Steward have been squabbling over value, with Steward recently suing its landlord to protect the value of its hospital operations. However, they recently agreed in principle to put their differences aside to allow for the transfer of all Steward-operated hospitals to new owners. The agreement has three basic features: Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool