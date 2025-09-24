Thor Industries Aktie

WKN: 872478 / ISIN: US8851601018

24.09.2025 13:01:59

Thor Industries Inc Profit Advances In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thor Industries Inc (THO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $125.757 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $90.015 million, or $1.68 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $2.523 billion from $2.534 billion last year.

Thor Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $125.757 Mln. vs. $90.015 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.36 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue: $2.523 Bln vs. $2.534 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Thor Industries expects a decline in earnings and revenue, below analysts' view.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects earnings of $3.75 to $4.25 per share, below analysts’ forecast of $4.3 per share. Thor Industries anticipates sales of $9 billion to $9.5 billion, less than Street view of $9.62 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded earnings of $4.84 per share, on sales of $9.579 billion.

THO was up by 6.81% at $109.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

