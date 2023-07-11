|
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Well Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted well above average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.534 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.88.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.202 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.70.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
