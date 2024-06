Time to Pounce: 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Wall Street's Most-Hated Industry That Are Begging to Be Bought Right Now

For more than a century, Wall Street has stood on a pedestal above all other asset classes. Although Treasury bonds, housing, gold, and oil have generated a nominal profit for investors over the long run, none of these asset classes comes remotely close to matching the annualized total return that stocks have delivered.With thousands of publicly traded companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to choose from, there's a good chance Wall Street has one or more securities that can satisfy any investors' goals. But when examined as a whole, buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks over an extended timeline is a strategy that's difficult to top.Last year, the investment advisors at Hartford Funds released a lengthy report that examined the nuts-and-bolts of what makes dividend stocks such a great long-term investment. In particular, "The Power of Dividends: Past, Present, and Future" touched on the outperformance of income stocks when compared to non-payers over a 50-year stretch (1973-2023).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel