TJX Cos Aktie

TJX Cos für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854854 / ISIN: US8725401090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 13:48:04

TJX Increases FY26 Comp Sales Growth, Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) said, for fiscal 2026, the company is now expecting consolidated comparable sales to be up 4%. The company increased earnings per share outlook to be in the range of $4.63 to $4.66, which would represent a 9% increase from last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company continues to plan consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%, and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.33 to $1.36.

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $1.44 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $1.14 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 7.5% to $15.12 billion from $14.06 billion last year. Consolidated comparable sales increased 5%, well above the company's plan.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TJX Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TJX Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TJX Cos. Inc. 126,56 1,09% TJX Cos. Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen