Tokens.com Announces Fireblocks as New Custodial Partner

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that it has migrated the majority of its liquid staking assets to Fireblocks. The decision was made to take advantage of the strong internal administrative and reporting protocols available at Fireblocks, in addition to enhanced security features.

Fireblocks is a technology and security provider for institutional blockchain clients. Fireblocks has raised over $1 billion dollars from investors including Sequoia Capital and BNY Mellon and has 1,300 institutional clients. Alongside its security evaluations and improvements, Fireblocks also complies with rigorous international standards and completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II examination.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

About Hulk Labs

Hulk Labs is a Tokens.com subsidiary company that invests in the NFT ecosystem with a focus on play-to-earn games. The company acquires gaming tokens and NFTs and monetizes them through staking and gaming guilds.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks streamlines operations by bringing all your exchanges, OTCs, counterparties, hot wallets, and custodians into one platform. Wallets, deposit addresses, and API credentials are secured using patent-pending chip isolation technology and the newest breakthrough in cryptography (MPC).

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005100/en/