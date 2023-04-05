Tokens.com Announces Promotions and Changes to C-Suite Positions

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce the promotion of two executives to its leadership team. Eric Abrahams has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Jonathan Okihiro to Chief Investment Officer. The two executives have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their previous roles and are well-equipped to lead the company forward in their new positions. In addition, Josh Doner, has been promoted to Group Lead at Hulk Labs, in addition to his role as Chief NFT Officer.

Eric Abrahams joined Tokens.com in 2021 as a Technical Consultant providing research analysis and later became the Lead Developer for the Tokens.com subsidiary, Hulk Labs, where he has played a crucial role in the growth of the company. In his new position, Eric will oversee all aspects of the company's operations. Eric brings years of experience in operations management to the role, and his skills and knowledge have been critical to the company's success.

Jonathan Okihiro joined Tokens.com in 2021 as a Crypto Investment Analyst, where he has led The Company's token research efforts, including strategic investments in Play-to-Earn games and the Metaverse. In his new role as CIO, Jonathan will be responsible for overseeing The Company's staking assets and token investment strategy.

Joshua Doner joined Tokens.com in 2021 as Chief NFT Officer, providing advisory on client projects across Tokens.com portfolio companies. Josh is a pioneer in the NFT space being among the first crypto wallets to ever purchase an NFT in 2017. He has extensive experience navigating various NFT Communities. Josh will be leading Hulk’s business transformation efforts alongside the experienced team at Tokens.com.

"We are thrilled to have Eric, Jonathan, and Josh take on these critical roles," said Tokens.com CEO, Andrew Kiguel. "Their exceptional experience, leadership, and dedication to the company have been invaluable, and I am confident that they will continue to play a key role in driving our growth and innovation."

The company would also like to thank Deven Soni, the former COO, for his service to the company. Deven played an integral role in the company's growth during his tenure. Management wishes him well in his new endeavours.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005133/en/