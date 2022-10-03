Tokens.com to Speak at the W3BX Investor Summit

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to share that the company will be attending this year’s W3BX Investor Summit and Expo, which will be taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas from October 10th to 13th. Tokens.com’s CEO, Andrew Kiguel, will deliver a keynote address at the event. He will be speaking alongside other visionary CEOs, prominent futurists and industry experts from Mastercard, O’leary Ventures, Amazon Web Services, and Kraken.

This year’s W3BX Investor Summit will host a collection of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats focusing on investing in web3. The conference takes place over four days and will be hosting guests ranging from Fortune 500 companies to venture capitalists, retail and institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and Blue-Chip NFT Collectors. The event will feature senior executives from over 100 private and public companies all within the growing web3 sector.

Senior management from Tokens.com, and its subsidiaries Metaverse Group and Hulk Labs will be in attendance and will be participating in a panel discussion. In addition, Tokens.com will have a booth on the Expo floor where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Company directly from its leaders. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to connect with the team at the Tokens.com expo booth number 218 or reach out via email to Contact@tokens.com.

"As a keynote at this year’s W3BX Investor Summit and Expo, I’ll be connecting with new and prospective Tokens.com shareholders,” said Andrew Kiguel, Tokens.com CEO. "This is a best-in-class event and we are looking forward to educating a new audience on the breadth of web3 businesses that we give investors exposure to through Tokens.com and our subsidiaries, Hulk Labs and Metaverse Group.”

For more information on the W3BX investor summit and expo please visit https://web3expo.live/.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and builds Web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within Web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

