NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.02.2026 01:29:00
Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Even when stocks are on strong runs, it can still be a good time to add to positions if their prospects are bright and valuations remain attractive. Let's look at two growth stocks trading at reasonable valuations to double up on.Despite its price more than doubling this year, shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) are still cheap, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 times analyst estimates for fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026) and below 8 times fiscal 2027 estimates. Meanwhile, the company is in the midst of a flash (NAND) memory supercycle that shows no signs of letting up.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
