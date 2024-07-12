Toyota To Launch GR86 Hakone Special Edition

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Friday announced the re-introduction of GR86 special edition, powered by a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder boxer engine generating 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft of torque.

The special edition features 18-inch satin bronze-finished wheels, a color-keyed duck-tail spoiler, black accents, and a Hakone badge. It comes with SACHS Dampers and Brembo Brakes.

Inside the GR86, there is an 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with a six-speaker audio system, and digital instrument panel.

Weighing in at just 2,811 pounds, the GR86 will be one of the lightest sports cars in the market, the company added.

The automaker said that only 860 units of special edition will be produced for the U.S. market by 2025.

Also, Toyota is offering a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association on purchase of any 2025 GR86, one free High-Performance Driving Event, and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Currently, Toyota's stock is trading at $208.27, up 2.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.