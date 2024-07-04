Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
04.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

4th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:3rd July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:11,938
Lowest price per share (pence):622
Highest price per share (pence):642
Weighted average price per day (pence):629.6078

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON629.607811,938622.00642.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
03 July 2024 08:00:23134642.00XLON00284913430TRLO1
03 July 2024 09:20:1270635.00XLON00285005035TRLO1
03 July 2024 09:20:12714635.00XLON00285005036TRLO1
03 July 2024 09:48:051,406634.00XLON00285043611TRLO1
03 July 2024 09:48:0625632.00XLON00285043616TRLO1
03 July 2024 09:48:06245632.00XLON00285043617TRLO1
03 July 2024 09:51:43211635.00XLON00285047724TRLO1
03 July 2024 09:51:4342635.00XLON00285047725TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:18:2719635.00XLON00285077565TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:18:2712635.00XLON00285077566TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:29:39130633.00XLON00285091126TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:38:49132632.00XLON00285102657TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:38:49131632.00XLON00285102658TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:38:49131632.00XLON00285102659TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:38:49131632.00XLON00285102660TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:38:4997630.00XLON00285102661TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:38:5077632.00XLON00285102672TRLO1
03 July 2024 10:55:34265629.00XLON00285119804TRLO1
03 July 2024 11:08:55250628.00XLON00285122664TRLO1
03 July 2024 11:08:55256625.00XLON00285122665TRLO1
03 July 2024 11:14:50228628.00XLON00285122810TRLO1
03 July 2024 11:15:17293628.00XLON00285122830TRLO1
03 July 2024 11:23:33127628.00XLON00285123065TRLO1
03 July 2024 11:24:23128624.00XLON00285123075TRLO1
03 July 2024 11:30:4612624.00XLON00285123161TRLO1
03 July 2024 12:07:57267622.00XLON00285124528TRLO1
03 July 2024 12:17:49271624.00XLON00285124733TRLO1
03 July 2024 12:17:4920624.00XLON00285124734TRLO1
03 July 2024 12:17:4990624.00XLON00285124735TRLO1
03 July 2024 12:17:4925624.00XLON00285124736TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:10:12394622.00XLON00285125945TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:10:12131622.00XLON00285125946TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:10:12132622.00XLON00285125947TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:10:12114622.00XLON00285125948TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:16:00322629.00XLON00285126089TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:17:23243629.00XLON00285126110TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:21:37124629.00XLON00285126160TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:25:06163629.00XLON00285126290TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:32:3417626.00XLON00285126509TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:32:3412626.00XLON00285126510TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:35:5497626.00XLON00285126556TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:35:5415626.00XLON00285126557TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:37:34129626.00XLON00285126615TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:46:27130624.00XLON00285126808TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:52:28131623.00XLON00285127033TRLO1
03 July 2024 13:58:15127623.00XLON00285127178TRLO1
03 July 2024 14:21:22127624.00XLON00285127616TRLO1
03 July 2024 14:24:06134623.00XLON00285127668TRLO1
03 July 2024 14:24:06121623.00XLON00285127669TRLO1
03 July 2024 14:43:0012625.00XLON00285128391TRLO1
03 July 2024 14:53:41211625.00XLON00285128678TRLO1
03 July 2024 14:53:41147625.00XLON00285128679TRLO1
03 July 2024 15:51:00250628.00XLON00285131023TRLO1
03 July 2024 15:51:2026630.00XLON00285131042TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:01:20132629.00XLON00285131564TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:17105631.00XLON00285132377TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:1740631.00XLON00285132378TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:1712631.00XLON00285132379TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:1794631.00XLON00285132380TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:1786631.00XLON00285132381TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:33137633.00XLON00285132386TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:33107633.00XLON00285132387TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:3334633.00XLON00285132388TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:33269633.00XLON00285132389TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:16:3414632.00XLON00285132390TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:17:05270631.00XLON00285132436TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:17:05170631.00XLON00285132437TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:17:05380631.00XLON00285132438TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:17:06130629.00XLON00285132439TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:20:17127635.00XLON00285132750TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:20:39329633.00XLON00285132794TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:21:08127633.00XLON00285132831TRLO1
03 July 2024 16:21:08127633.00XLON00285132832TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


