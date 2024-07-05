05.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

5th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:4th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:6253
Lowest price per share (pence):616
Highest price per share (pence):628
Weighted average price per day (pence):623.6878

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON623.68786,253616.00628.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
04 July 2024 08:11:2455626.00XLON00285290971TRLO1
04 July 2024 08:11:2471626.00XLON00285290972TRLO1
04 July 2024 08:46:58198625.00XLON00285316533TRLO1
04 July 2024 08:59:56136622.00XLON00285324985TRLO1
04 July 2024 08:59:58126620.00XLON00285325006TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:1853625.00XLON00285325797TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:1851625.00XLON00285325798TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:204625.00XLON00285325800TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:2056625.00XLON00285325801TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:2050625.00XLON00285325802TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:2049625.00XLON00285325804TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:2054625.00XLON00285325807TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:2056625.00XLON00285325809TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:2056625.00XLON00285325810TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:4355625.00XLON00285326063TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:4854625.00XLON00285326112TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:01:48140625.00XLON00285326113TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:03:1732623.00XLON00285326959TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:03:1794623.00XLON00285326960TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:09:05125624.00XLON00285330611TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:15:3513624.00XLON00285334027TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:15:3595624.00XLON00285334028TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:24:29188624.00XLON00285339015TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:33:40131621.00XLON00285344122TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:33:404621.00XLON00285344123TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:33:40135621.00XLON00285344124TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:33:51255620.00XLON00285344215TRLO1
04 July 2024 09:59:49133619.00XLON00285358657TRLO1
04 July 2024 10:07:53137616.00XLON00285366260TRLO1
04 July 2024 10:07:53136616.00XLON00285366261TRLO1
04 July 2024 11:08:1821620.00XLON00285406842TRLO1
04 July 2024 11:08:43288620.00XLON00285406847TRLO1
04 July 2024 11:55:57500620.00XLON00285408053TRLO1
04 July 2024 11:55:5750621.00XLON00285408054TRLO1
04 July 2024 11:55:5735621.00XLON00285408055TRLO1
04 July 2024 11:55:5797621.00XLON00285408056TRLO1
04 July 2024 11:56:1083622.00XLON00285408059TRLO1
04 July 2024 11:56:1014623.00XLON00285408060TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:38:3293625.00XLON00285410211TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:38:3230625.00XLON00285410212TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:38:3332625.00XLON00285410213TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:47:30128625.00XLON00285410338TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:47:3355625.00XLON00285410339TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:47:333625.00XLON00285410340TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:52:3655626.00XLON00285410422TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:52:3629626.00XLON00285410423TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:52:3662626.00XLON00285410424TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:52:3674626.00XLON00285410425TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:53:074627.00XLON00285410428TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:53:0741627.00XLON00285410429TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:53:1130627.00XLON00285410430TRLO1
04 July 2024 13:53:13128627.00XLON00285410432TRLO1
04 July 2024 15:54:37281627.00XLON00285413677TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:12:13111627.00XLON00285414600TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:12:13470627.00XLON00285414601TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:12:132627.00XLON00285414602TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:12:1956627.00XLON00285414610TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:12:2547627.00XLON00285414618TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:12:25128627.00XLON00285414619TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:12:461627.00XLON00285414657TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:15:23420627.00XLON00285414831TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:15:2447627.00XLON00285414832TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:19:541628.00XLON00285415098TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:19:5466628.00XLON00285415099TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:19:542628.00XLON00285415100TRLO1
04 July 2024 16:19:5427628.00XLON00285415101TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 7,15 -1,38% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich leichter -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, während der deutsche Leitindex auf der Stelle tritt. Die asiatischen Indizes geben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen