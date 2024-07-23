23.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

23rd July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:22nd July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:8,951
Lowest price per share (pence):664.00
Highest price per share (pence):672.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):667.2034

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON667.20348,951664.00672.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
22 July 2024 08:33:1412667.00XLON00287918597TRLO1
22 July 2024 08:50:45122665.00XLON00287932661TRLO1
22 July 2024 09:04:2810666.00XLON00287947500TRLO1
22 July 2024 09:10:0210666.00XLON00287952765TRLO1
22 July 2024 09:10:1310666.00XLON00287952952TRLO1
22 July 2024 09:10:311,000668.00XLON00287953250TRLO1
22 July 2024 09:13:12252665.00XLON00287955684TRLO1
22 July 2024 09:46:5110666.00XLON00287985782TRLO1
22 July 2024 09:50:4210666.00XLON00287989210TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:09:0910666.00XLON00288010317TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:09:14158667.00XLON00288010419TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:09:14315667.00XLON00288010420TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:09:14493665.00XLON00288010421TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:24:0037667.00XLON00288024445TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:24:00500667.00XLON00288024446TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:24:00520667.00XLON00288024447TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:24:00103667.00XLON00288024448TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:25:00357665.00XLON00288025209TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:25:00356665.00XLON00288025211TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:25:00359665.00XLON00288025214TRLO1
22 July 2024 10:25:02241665.00XLON00288025223TRLO1
22 July 2024 11:04:56119665.00XLON00288052702TRLO1
22 July 2024 13:45:4537670.00XLON00288056766TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:14:20381672.00XLON00288058008TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:14:21105672.00XLON00288058009TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:15:53376672.00XLON00288058038TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:29:19122670.00XLON00288059104TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:29:2414668.00XLON00288059105TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:29:2720668.00XLON00288059107TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:29:4919668.00XLON00288059113TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:29:4917668.00XLON00288059114TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:36:27129668.00XLON00288059399TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:36:27387668.00XLON00288059400TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:55:4258666.00XLON00288060277TRLO1
22 July 2024 14:55:4261666.00XLON00288060278TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:00:1850667.00XLON00288060474TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:00:18260667.00XLON00288060475TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:00:5017666.00XLON00288060499TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:01:43121664.00XLON00288060560TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:01:43117664.00XLON00288060561TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:01:4387664.00XLON00288060562TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:03:0211664.00XLON00288060623TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:03:4011664.00XLON00288060669TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:03:401664.00XLON00288060670TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:04:1611664.00XLON00288060713TRLO1
22 July 2024 15:56:4010668.00XLON00288062896TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:08:36185668.00XLON00288063641TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:08:36420668.00XLON00288063642TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:08:4064668.00XLON00288063643TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:08:4085668.00XLON00288063644TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:09:023668.00XLON00288063659TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:20:48125667.00XLON00288064063TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:21:03402668.00XLON00288064070TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:21:0390668.00XLON00288064071TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:24:10121667.00XLON00288064174TRLO1
22 July 2024 16:24:1030669.00XLON00288064175TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


