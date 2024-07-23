23rd July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 22nd July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 8,951 Lowest price per share (pence): 664.00 Highest price per share (pence): 672.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 667.2034

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 667.2034 8,951 664.00 672.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 22 July 2024 08:33:14 12 667.00 XLON 00287918597TRLO1 22 July 2024 08:50:45 122 665.00 XLON 00287932661TRLO1 22 July 2024 09:04:28 10 666.00 XLON 00287947500TRLO1 22 July 2024 09:10:02 10 666.00 XLON 00287952765TRLO1 22 July 2024 09:10:13 10 666.00 XLON 00287952952TRLO1 22 July 2024 09:10:31 1,000 668.00 XLON 00287953250TRLO1 22 July 2024 09:13:12 252 665.00 XLON 00287955684TRLO1 22 July 2024 09:46:51 10 666.00 XLON 00287985782TRLO1 22 July 2024 09:50:42 10 666.00 XLON 00287989210TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:09:09 10 666.00 XLON 00288010317TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:09:14 158 667.00 XLON 00288010419TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:09:14 315 667.00 XLON 00288010420TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:09:14 493 665.00 XLON 00288010421TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:24:00 37 667.00 XLON 00288024445TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:24:00 500 667.00 XLON 00288024446TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:24:00 520 667.00 XLON 00288024447TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:24:00 103 667.00 XLON 00288024448TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:25:00 357 665.00 XLON 00288025209TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:25:00 356 665.00 XLON 00288025211TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:25:00 359 665.00 XLON 00288025214TRLO1 22 July 2024 10:25:02 241 665.00 XLON 00288025223TRLO1 22 July 2024 11:04:56 119 665.00 XLON 00288052702TRLO1 22 July 2024 13:45:45 37 670.00 XLON 00288056766TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:14:20 381 672.00 XLON 00288058008TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:14:21 105 672.00 XLON 00288058009TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:15:53 376 672.00 XLON 00288058038TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:29:19 122 670.00 XLON 00288059104TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:29:24 14 668.00 XLON 00288059105TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:29:27 20 668.00 XLON 00288059107TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:29:49 19 668.00 XLON 00288059113TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:29:49 17 668.00 XLON 00288059114TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:36:27 129 668.00 XLON 00288059399TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:36:27 387 668.00 XLON 00288059400TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:55:42 58 666.00 XLON 00288060277TRLO1 22 July 2024 14:55:42 61 666.00 XLON 00288060278TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:00:18 50 667.00 XLON 00288060474TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:00:18 260 667.00 XLON 00288060475TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:00:50 17 666.00 XLON 00288060499TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:01:43 121 664.00 XLON 00288060560TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:01:43 117 664.00 XLON 00288060561TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:01:43 87 664.00 XLON 00288060562TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:03:02 11 664.00 XLON 00288060623TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:03:40 11 664.00 XLON 00288060669TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:03:40 1 664.00 XLON 00288060670TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:04:16 11 664.00 XLON 00288060713TRLO1 22 July 2024 15:56:40 10 668.00 XLON 00288062896TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:08:36 185 668.00 XLON 00288063641TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:08:36 420 668.00 XLON 00288063642TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:08:40 64 668.00 XLON 00288063643TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:08:40 85 668.00 XLON 00288063644TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:09:02 3 668.00 XLON 00288063659TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:20:48 125 667.00 XLON 00288064063TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:21:03 402 668.00 XLON 00288064070TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:21:03 90 668.00 XLON 00288064071TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:24:10 121 667.00 XLON 00288064174TRLO1 22 July 2024 16:24:10 30 669.00 XLON 00288064175TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970