|
23.07.2024 08:00:00
Transaction in Own Shares
23rd July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|22nd July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|8,951
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|664.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|672.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|667.2034
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|667.2034
|8,951
|664.00
|672.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|22 July 2024 08:33:14
|12
|667.00
|XLON
|00287918597TRLO1
|22 July 2024 08:50:45
|122
|665.00
|XLON
|00287932661TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:04:28
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287947500TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:10:02
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287952765TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:10:13
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287952952TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:10:31
|1,000
|668.00
|XLON
|00287953250TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:13:12
|252
|665.00
|XLON
|00287955684TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:46:51
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287985782TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:50:42
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287989210TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:09:09
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00288010317TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:09:14
|158
|667.00
|XLON
|00288010419TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:09:14
|315
|667.00
|XLON
|00288010420TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:09:14
|493
|665.00
|XLON
|00288010421TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:24:00
|37
|667.00
|XLON
|00288024445TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:24:00
|500
|667.00
|XLON
|00288024446TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:24:00
|520
|667.00
|XLON
|00288024447TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:24:00
|103
|667.00
|XLON
|00288024448TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:25:00
|357
|665.00
|XLON
|00288025209TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:25:00
|356
|665.00
|XLON
|00288025211TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:25:00
|359
|665.00
|XLON
|00288025214TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:25:02
|241
|665.00
|XLON
|00288025223TRLO1
|22 July 2024 11:04:56
|119
|665.00
|XLON
|00288052702TRLO1
|22 July 2024 13:45:45
|37
|670.00
|XLON
|00288056766TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:14:20
|381
|672.00
|XLON
|00288058008TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:14:21
|105
|672.00
|XLON
|00288058009TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:15:53
|376
|672.00
|XLON
|00288058038TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:19
|122
|670.00
|XLON
|00288059104TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:24
|14
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059105TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:27
|20
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059107TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:49
|19
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059113TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:49
|17
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059114TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:36:27
|129
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059399TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:36:27
|387
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059400TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:55:42
|58
|666.00
|XLON
|00288060277TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:55:42
|61
|666.00
|XLON
|00288060278TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:00:18
|50
|667.00
|XLON
|00288060474TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:00:18
|260
|667.00
|XLON
|00288060475TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:00:50
|17
|666.00
|XLON
|00288060499TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:01:43
|121
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060560TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:01:43
|117
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060561TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:01:43
|87
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060562TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:03:02
|11
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060623TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:03:40
|11
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060669TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:03:40
|1
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060670TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:04:16
|11
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060713TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:56:40
|10
|668.00
|XLON
|00288062896TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:08:36
|185
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063641TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:08:36
|420
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063642TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:08:40
|64
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063643TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:08:40
|85
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063644TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:09:02
|3
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063659TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:20:48
|125
|667.00
|XLON
|00288064063TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:21:03
|402
|668.00
|XLON
|00288064070TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:21:03
|90
|668.00
|XLON
|00288064071TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:24:10
|121
|667.00
|XLON
|00288064174TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:24:10
|30
|669.00
|XLON
|00288064175TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970
