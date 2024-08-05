05.08.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

5th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:2nd August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:25,199
Lowest price per share (pence):680.00
Highest price per share (pence):706.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):681.6840

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON681.684025,199680.00706.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
02 August 2024 08:00:22123706.00XLON00290579497TRLO1
02 August 2024 08:15:46119695.00XLON00290592568TRLO1
02 August 2024 08:17:58121695.00XLON00290595296TRLO1
02 August 2024 08:20:1553695.00XLON00290597643TRLO1
02 August 2024 08:20:1570695.00XLON00290597642TRLO1
02 August 2024 08:22:19227688.00XLON00290599682TRLO1
02 August 2024 08:24:31234682.00XLON00290602031TRLO1
02 August 2024 08:24:31234680.00XLON00290602033TRLO1
02 August 2024 08:36:2380681.00XLON00290615810TRLO1
02 August 2024 09:24:14122683.00XLON00290671371TRLO1
02 August 2024 09:24:14246683.00XLON00290671370TRLO1
02 August 2024 09:24:17135686.00XLON00290671466TRLO1
02 August 2024 09:24:18344686.00XLON00290671469TRLO1
02 August 2024 09:24:2020686.00XLON00290671519TRLO1
02 August 2024 10:24:11622686.00XLON00290742956TRLO1
02 August 2024 11:36:45117681.00XLON00290791831TRLO1
02 August 2024 11:36:45117681.00XLON00290791830TRLO1
02 August 2024 11:36:45344681.00XLON00290791829TRLO1
02 August 2024 11:36:458681.00XLON00290791828TRLO1
02 August 2024 11:36:52609681.00XLON00290791835TRLO1
02 August 2024 11:49:00123681.00XLON00290792217TRLO1
02 August 2024 12:02:19119681.00XLON00290792893TRLO1
02 August 2024 12:02:19239681.00XLON00290792892TRLO1
02 August 2024 12:02:193,582680.00XLON00290792891TRLO1
02 August 2024 13:31:23114685.00XLON00290795389TRLO1
02 August 2024 14:03:25118683.00XLON00290797269TRLO1
02 August 2024 14:03:25118683.00XLON00290797268TRLO1
02 August 2024 14:03:26244681.00XLON00290797271TRLO1
02 August 2024 14:43:35115682.00XLON00290799356TRLO1
02 August 2024 14:43:3542683.00XLON00290799357TRLO1
02 August 2024 14:45:0910,000682.00XLON00290799525TRLO1
02 August 2024 14:49:0722682.00XLON00290799951TRLO1
02 August 2024 15:12:286,418680.00XLON00290801834TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


