Traws Pharma Reports Positive Topline Phase 1 Data For Flu Candidate, Tivoxavir Marboxil; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced positive topline data from the Phase 1 study evaluating tivoxavir marboxil as a one-time treatment for flu, including pandemic flu. The company's shares were trading more than 14 percent up in today's pre-market activity.

The study was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ascending doses of one-time tivoxavir marboxil treatment in healthy, influenza-negative, adult volunteers. In the study, healthy volunteers showed positive tolerability results and plasma levels in the predicted therapeutic window, enabling selection of Phase 2 dose.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of tivoxavir marboxil in the first half of 2025.

Traws Pharma stock had closed at $5.24, down 5.42 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $4.62 - $27.50 in the last 1 year.