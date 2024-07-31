Treasuries Extend Upward Trend Following Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved moderately higher during trading on Wednesday, extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions.

Bond prices fluctuated late in the session but managed to end the day in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.4 basis points to 4.109 percent.

The ten-year yield closed lower for the fifth consecutive session, dropping to its lowest closing level in well over four months.

Treasuries initially benefited from optimism about the outlook for interest rates and remained positive following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

While the Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, minor changes to the accompanying statement may hint at future rate cuts.

Notably, the Fed said it is attentive to the risks to "both sides of its dual mandate" after previously saying it was "highly attentive to inflation risks."

The central bank's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for September 17-18, when investors widely expected the Fed to begin lowering interest rates.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is currently a 93.5 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point in September.

Looking ahead, a slew of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released on Thursday, including reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity and costs, manufacturing activity and construction spending.