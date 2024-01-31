|
Treasury Department Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of February's auction of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $54 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
In January, the Treasury sold $52 billion worth of three-year notes, $37 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
While the ten-year note auction attracted above average demand, the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand and the three-year note auction attracted slightly below average demand.
