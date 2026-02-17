Trilogy Metals Posts Wider Loss In FY25

(RTTNews) - Trilogy Metals (TMQ,TMQ.TO) reported that, for the year ended November 30, 2025, Trilogy reported a net loss of $42.2 million or $0.26 per share compared to a net loss of $8.6 million or $0.05 per share, last year. The company said it maintains a strong cash position of over $50 million, providing funding for ongoing operations and its share of future joint venture requirements.

Tony Giardini, CEO of Trilogy Metals, said: "We ended the year with a strong cash position and expanded our leadership, advisory, and technical capabilities to ensure we are well prepared for increased permitting and project activity at Ambler Metals. With a fully funded 2026 exploration, development, and permitting program in place, our focus is firmly on execution and advancing the UKMP through the next critical stages of development in close collaboration with our partners, regulators, and local communities."

In pre-market trading on NYSE American, Trilogy shares are down 0.47 percent to $4.2.

