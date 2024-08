Trip.com Rises 9% In Pre-market On Better-than-expected Quarterly Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), a provider of travel services, were rising more than 9 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $46.39, after reporting second-quarter earnings above analysts' view.

Net income for the second quarter was RMB3.833 billion or $527 million), compared to RMB631 million for the same period a year ago.

Earnings per ADS was RMB5.57 or $0.77, up from RMB 0.94 last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were RMB5.0 billion or $686 million. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB7.25 or $1.00.

Analysts' on average had expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 12.772 billion or $1.757 billion from RMB 11.247 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate stood at $1.79 billion.

Trip.com shares had closed at $42.34, up 0.38 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $31.55 - $58.00 in the last 1 year.