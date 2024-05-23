Triumph Sees FY25 Results Below Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), a manufacturer of aerospace and defense systems and components, Thursday issued fiscal 2025 profit and sales outlook, both below market estimates.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects earnings per share of around $0.42 and net sales of approximately $1.2 billion.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share on sales of $1.28 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company projects full-year operating income to be around $140.0 million, reflecting operating margin of 12 percent, and adjusted EBITDAP of around $182.0 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDAP margin 15 percent.

In fiscal 2023, earnings per share were $6.92, and loss per share from continuing operations was $0.46. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.06 per share. Net sales were $1.19 billion for the year.

Operating income was $86.45 million with operating margin of 7.3 percent, and adjusted EBITDAP was $144.3 million with Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 12.1 percent.

Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "Our fiscal 2025 guidance reflects the strength of TRIUMPH's portfolio, helping to offset short-term end market headwinds, while enabling improvement across our key financial metrics, notably an estimated 300 basis point expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margins..... With the anticipated market demand from the coming aerospace and defense upcycle, we expect to deliver top and bottom-line growth rates at or above the market as we benefit from a focus on OEM and related aftermarket product lines."

In its first quarter, net income was $547.75 million, compared to loss of $17.54 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $7.04, compared to prior year's loss of $0.27. Income from continuing operations per share was $0.07, compared to loss of $0.37 a year earlier.

Adjusted adjusted earnings were $23.27 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Net sales grew to $358.59 million from $325.46 million in the same period last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.20 per share on sales of $342.06 million for the quarter.

