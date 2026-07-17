Truecaller To Acquire TextPlus To Expand U.S. Communications Platform

(RTTNews) - Truecaller AB (TRUE-B.ST, TRUBF), a Swedish technology company, on Friday, announced an agreement to acquire communications software company TextPlus Inc.

The company will acquire TextPlus for $15 million on a cash and debt-free basis to expand its footprint in the U.S. and broaden its communications platform with second-number and VoIP capabilities.

The acquisition will be financed with the company's own funds.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its U.S. presence, enable cross-selling opportunities, expand its product capabilities, and add a complementary user base and experienced team.

TextPlus was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, has about 1.5 million monthly active users.

For the 12 months ended May 2026, the company generated adjusted net revenue of $5.2 million, with a compound annual growth rate of about 45% since 2023.

On Thursday, Truecaller AB closed trading 0.66% lesser at SEK 15.72 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.