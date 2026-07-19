ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
19.07.2026 15:20:00
TSMC vs. ASML: Which Is the Better AI Semiconductor Ecosystem Stock to Buy?
Two of the most important stocks in the semiconductor value chain today are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). TSMC has a virtual monopoly on the manufacturing of advanced logic chips, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and high-performance central processing units (CPUs), while ASML has a full-blown monopoly on the machines that make these chips possible.I think both stocks look like solid long-term buys given their dominant positions within the semiconductor ecosystem, but if I could buy only one, it would be TSMC.Let's dive into both semiconductor stocks to see why I prefer TSMC.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASML NV
|
17.07.26
|Minuszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26
|Schwacher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26