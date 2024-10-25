|
25.10.2024 23:12:29
TSX Ends Modestly Lower, Drops Nearly 1.5% In Week
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Friday, extending losses to a fifth straight session, on concerns about the outlook for economic growth, and on uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
Losses in real estate, consumer discretionary, communications and materials sectors contributed to the weakness. Several stocks from industrials, financials and technology sectors also closed weak, while energy and healthcare stocks found support.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which moved up a bit after opening flat, turned weak around late morning and kept losing ground thereafter and eventually ended the day's session with a loss of 87.88 points or 0.36% at 24,463.67. The index dropped nearly 1.5% in the week.
On the economic front, data srom Statistics Canada showed retail sales in the country likely increased by 0.4% from the previous month in September, according to flash estimate.
Retail sales increased 1.4% in August over the same month in the previous year.
Manufacturing sales in Canada decreased by 0.8% in September from -1.3% in August.
Another data from Statistics Canada said the new house price index in Canada remained unchanged at 0% in September. On yearly basis, the index increased to 0.2% in September from 0% in August.
iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO) ended down 2.5%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) closed lower by 1 to 2%.
Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) climbed more than 4.5%. goeasy (GSY.TO) gained about 3.2%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) advanced 1 to 2.6%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.