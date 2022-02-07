TSX Ends Weak After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally down on Monday after spending much of the day's session in negative territory in cautious trade.

Amid a lack of clues, investors stayed largely reluctant to make significant moves. Worries about inflation and policy tightening by central banks weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 36.35 points or 0.17% at 21,235.50. The index, which advanced to 21,327.69 in early trades, drifted down to a low of 21,158.68 a little past noon, and despite regaing some lost ground subsequently, ended the session on a negative note.

Materials shares found support as gold and silver prices moved higher. The Capped Materials Index climbed 1.29%, led by strong gains in several key stocks in the section.

First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO) gained 3 to 8.5%.

Industrials and technology stocks were among the major losers in the session. Among industrials shares, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) declined more than 5%. Aecon Group (ARE.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO) and Tfi International (TFII.TO) ended lower by 2.5 to 3.4%.

Technology stocks Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Lightspeed Commercial (LSPD.TO), Opex Text Corp (OTEX.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) shed 1.7 to 4.6%.