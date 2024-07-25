25.07.2024 23:43:45

TSX Recovers Well After Early Setback, Ends Just Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market fell to two-week lows on Thursday, weighed down by losses in materials and industrials sectors. The mood remained cautious, and investors largely made their moves, reacting to quarterly earnings announcements.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 31.54 points or 0.14% at 22,608.03. The index, which tumbled to 22,463.96 in early trades, rallied to 22,719.12 before turning weak again.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) tanked 17.8%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) dropped 8.6% and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) ended down 8.1%.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO) ended down 5%. The company reported adjusted net income of $111 million for the quarter ended June 2024, compared to $80 million in the year-ago quarter.

FirstService (FSV.TO) climbed 6.8% after reporting adjusted EBITDA of $59.1 million for the second quarter, compared to $55.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) lost 4.2%. Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Waste Communications (WCN.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Stantec Inc (STN.TO) lost 1.7 to 4%.

Mullen Group (MTL.TO) soared 9.3% after the company reported a net income of $32.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $36.5 million a year ago.

Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) gained 3.7 to 8%.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) 1 to 3%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada said average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada increased by 4.2% year-on-year to $1,252 in May, rising from a 3.7% growth in the previous month.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX verliert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel klar tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen