TSX Up Modestly At Noon After Another New High

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors digesting the latest economic data from Canada and U.S., and reacting to upbeat results from chipmaker TSMC. Optimism about improved relationship between Canada and China aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a new record high of 33,099.28 earlier in the session, was up 97.96 points or 0.3% at 33,014.43 at noon.

Bombardier Inc., Brookfield Business Partners, Energy Fuels, Aecon Group, AutoCanada, Finning International, Cogeco Communications and Celestica are up 3 to 5%.

Cogeco Inc., Ag Growth International, MDA Space, Cargojet, Cameco Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Colliers International, ONEX, Gildan Activewear and Nutrien are gaining 1.8 to 2.9%.

Aya Gold & Silver and Alamos Gold are down more than 7%. Richelieu Hardware is declining by about 5.5%, while Constellation Software, Calian Group, Hut 8 Corp., Quebecor, Endeavour Mining, Orla Mining, CCL Industries, Iamgold Corporation and Lundin Gold are down 1.7 to 3.4%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's manufacturing sales fell 1.2% month-on-month to C$70.8 billion in November 2025, following a 1.0% drop in October and slightly below market expectations of a 1.1% decline. On a year-on-year basis, total manufacturing sales decreased 1.1% in November.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's wholesale trade fell 1.8% month-on-month to C$84.4 billion in November 2025, following an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in October and way below expectations for a 0.1% expansion.