Tufin to Share Network Security Automation Expertise at RSA Conference 2022

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today detailed its activities at the upcoming RSA Conference 2022, taking place from June 6-9, 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

Tufin executives will be at booth #5973 in the Moscone North Expo showcasing the use of Tufin’s products to help organizations better protect themselves, accelerate network security processes and more efficiently utilize staff resources.

The company’s business development technical director, John Moran, will give a presentation on how to measure the ROI of network security automation at this year’s event. John will discuss how enterprise networks are becoming more complex and fragmented, causing the attack surface to expand and make network management increasingly burdensome. His presentation will discuss exactly why an automated approach to network security is essential for transforming your business at speed and scale.

During this session, John will review the key capabilities of a modern network security program, and the steps needed to get there, including how to gain end-to-end network visibility, how to automate the change management process and how best to identify and measure KPIs.

Who: John Moran, business development technical director, Tufin

What: Presentation: "Measuring the ROI of Network Security Automation”

When: Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9:40-10:30 am PDT

Where: Moscone South 215, RSA 2022 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA

For more details on Tufin’s presence at RSA 2022, and your opportunity to schedule a demo and enter our event sweepstakes, visit this link.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

