Tufts Medicine Selects Premier, Inc. as Strategic Partner to Achieve Supply Chain Excellence

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-enabled performance improvement company, today announced a renewed partnership with Tufts Medicine, a leading integrated health system bringing together the best of academic and community medicine to deliver exceptional, connected and accessible care experiences to consumers across Massachusetts and beyond.

Tufts Medicine and Premier are undertaking a 10-year strategic partnership to expand and extend their shared supply chain goals and capabilities. As part of this relationship, Tufts Medicine will leverage Premier’s Nexera supply chain consulting arm to co-manage the people, processes and technologies needed to drive efficiency and total cost management.

"Premier is an ideal strategic partner in the market for supply chain services, and we believe they are uniquely positioned to manage our operations and employees with the winning combination of market leading, price-competitive contracts, automation technologies and data-driven insights,” said Susan Green, Chief Financial Officer at Tufts Medicine. "Together with Premier, we will drive operational excellence across our integrated health system, enabling us to stay relentlessly focused on achieving our vision to create the most equitable and frictionless healthcare experience in the world.”

Beyond Nexera’s supply chain management services, Tufts Medicine will have expanded access to PINC AI™ performance improvement technologies to aggregate and standardize systemwide spend and utilization data, as well as Remitra®, Premier’s procure-to-pay (P2P) platform that seamlessly automates manual payment and invoicing processes to reduce waste and save time for both healthcare providers and suppliers. In addition, Tufts Medicine will leverage PINC AI™ consulting services to pinpoint cost savings opportunities and accelerate supply chain innovation across the organization.

"Tufts Medicine joins hundreds of other large, integrated health systems that rely on Premier for our differentiated ability to achieve superior savings, performance excellence and resiliency for the future,” said Andy Brailo, Chief Commercial Officer of Premier. "Premier prides itself on our ability to co-innovate with members and this partnership speaks volumes of the confidence we’ve built and the real-world results we can deliver.”

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

About Tufts Medicine

Comprised of Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Care at Home, and a large integrated physician network, Tufts Medicine has more than 15,000 dedicated care team members providing more than 1.5 million patient experiences per year. The health system is the principal teaching affiliate for Tufts University School of Medicine. Tufts Medicine came together in 2014 to leverage the experience of its member organizations and integrate their missions to together transform the ways that consumers engage with and experience their care.

