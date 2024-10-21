TurnOnGreen, Inc. Secures $2.2 Million in Defense Orders and Expands Market Presence with Advanced Power Solutions

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) ("TurnOnGreen” or the "Company”) today announced that its power electronics division, Digital Power Corporation ("DPC”), has successfully developed a new line of defense-grade power conversion modules ("PCMs”) and power control systems, including a proprietary power distribution unit ("PDU”) for off-road tactical vehicles and military ambulances. These innovations have already resulted in $2.2 million in orders from a leading global defense contractor for integration into mobile strategic defense assets.

In addition to this order, TurnOnGreen has secured a strategic contract with an Israel-based defense corporation to design, develop, and manufacture custom PCMs and PDUs for tactical vehicles. These cutting-edge products are designed for deployment by the Israel Defense Forces in all-terrain armored fighting vehicles and first-response military ambulances, showcasing the Company’s capabilities in providing mission-critical, high-reliability solutions.

Building on this momentum, TurnOnGreen continues to expand its portfolio by supplying custom-designed, uninterruptible power solutions to a major global aerospace and defense firm. These products are integral to Transportable Tactical Command Communications systems used across several military organizations. The demand for these specialized solutions underlines TurnOnGreen’s positioning in the high-margin defense sector.

"Digital Power Corporations’ growth trajectory continues to accelerate across multiple sectors, including aerospace, defense, and telecommunications,” said Amos Kohn, Chairman and CEO of TurnOnGreen. "Securing long-term, high-value contracts for engineering, design, and manufacturing is a testament to the strength of our advanced power solutions.”

"TurnOnGreen is focused on long-term value creation by pursuing growth-oriented verticals, such as electric vehicle charging and advanced electronics for aerospace, defense, and telecom sectors,” said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. "These high-margin segments position us for continued financial growth and shareholder returns.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable custom power solutions and electric vehicle charging infrastructure to homes, businesses, and commercial fleets across North America. The Company’s subsidiary, TOG Technologies, Inc. leads its efforts in developing cutting-edge technologies for fast-growing industries, ensuring sustained value creation for stakeholders.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs.

TurnOnGreen headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

