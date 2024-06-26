Two New Knightscope K5 Deployments in Self Storage

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces two new K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) deployments for a self-storage company known to be one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the United States with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets.

Knightscope’s K5 ASRs are now patrolling two of the client’s California storage locations to help mitigate risk and elevate the protection offered to tenants and their belongings. In addition to their security duties, the robots will broadcast helpful messages to passersby and act as brand ambassadors. The client is eagerly waiting to gauge the success of these initial deployments as they consider deployments at many other store locations.

According to industry analysts, the global self-storage market was valued at $54 billion in 2022. Projections show growth at a CAGR of 7.53% with an expected market value of $83.6 billion by 2027 with 90 percent of worldwide self-storage inventory is in the U.S. Safety at these facilities is one of the primary marketing tools and, if upgraded beyond competitors, affords owners the ability to maximize occupancy while increasing revenue per square foot.

