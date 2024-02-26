|
26.02.2024 19:14:06
Two-Year, Five-Year Note Auctions Attract Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auctions of $63 billion worth of two-year notes and $64 billion worth of five-year notes on Monday, revealing the sales attracted below average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.691 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.
Last month, the Treasury sold $60 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.365 percent and bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.
Meanwhile, the five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.320 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41
The Treasury sold $61 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.055 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.
On Tuesday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $42 billion worth of seven-year notes.
