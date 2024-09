U.S. Money-Supply Growth Is Accelerating, and It Could Signal a Big Change Is Coming in the Stock Market

Despite a few hiccups, the S&P 500 bull market isn't slowing down. The stock index most often used to reference the U.S. large-cap stock market has climbed over 20% through 2024 as of this writing.But not every company has participated equally in the current market rally. Just a handful of the largest companies in the market have driven the vast majority of returns for the S&P 500. As a result, the index has become increasingly concentrated with the bulk of the value in just a few stocks.Over 20% of the 500-company index's value comes from just three stocks -- Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The top-10 stocks account for around 35% of the index, the most since the 1960s.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool