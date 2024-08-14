U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Following Yesterday's Rally

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the rally seen in the previous session.

The futures remained little changed even after the Labor Department released its highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of July.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in July after edging down by 0.1 percent in June. The modest increase by consumer prices matched expectations.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also crept up by 0.2 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June. The uptick by core consumer prices was also in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed slightly to 2.9 percent in July from 3.0 percent in June. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slipped to 3.2 percent in July from 3.3 percent in June, in line with expectations.

While the slowdowns by the annual rates of price growth suggest the Federal Reserve is likely to lower interest rates next month, traders may feel the chances of a rate cut are already priced into the markets after yesterday's rally.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 56.6 chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point and a 43.5 percent chance of a half point rate cut.

Traders may also be reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the release of a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday, including reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production.

Following the lackluster performance seen to start the week, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside after ending Monday's trading narrowly mixed.

The major averages saw continued strength going into the close, ending the day near their highs of the session. The Nasdaq soared 407.00 points or 2.4 percent to 17,187.61, the S&P 500 surged 90.04 points or 1.7 percent to 5,434.43 and the Dow jumped 408.63 points or 1.0 percent to 39,765.64.

The rally on Wall Street came following the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices crept slightly higher in the month of July.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in July after rising by 0.2 percent in June. The uptick by producer prices matched economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 2.2 percent in July from an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in June.

Economists had expected the annual rate of producer price growth to decelerate to 2.3 percent from the 2.6 percent originally reported for the previous month.

The notable slowdown by the annual rate of price growth increased confidence the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next month.

"The PPI data this morning came in lower than expected - across the board - which is good news for those investors that worried the Fed would have to be more cautious in lowering interest rates due to lingering inflation," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer, Independent Advisor Alliance.

He added, "If tomorrow's CPI report comes in lower than expected, like this morning's PPI report did, then the Fed truly has a green light to cut rates by 50 bps at their next meeting if they deem it necessary to quickly get back to neutral in the face of a looming slowdown in the economy."

Semiconductor stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, resulting in a 4.2 percent spike by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Substantial strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks, driving the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index up by 3.2 percent.

Housing stocks also showed a significant move to the upside, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Software, airline and pharmaceutical stocks also moved notably higher on the day, while energy stocks bucked the uptrend amid a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are inching up $0.12 to $78.47 a barrel after tumbling $1.71 to $78.35 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,505, down $2.80 compared to the previous session's close of $2,507.80. On Tuesday, gold crept up $3.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.34 yen compared to the 146.84 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1015 compared to yesterday's $1.0993.

Asia

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday, as weak Chinese bank lending data and a decision by index provider MSCI to cut Chinese stocks from its indexes offset signs of cooling inflation in the U.S.

The dollar index held steady near a four-month low in Asian trading, gold edged up slightly and Treasuries were little changed ahead of the U.S. CPI report due later in the day that could convince the Federal Reserve to ease policy in September.

Oil prices rebounded on signs of falling U.S. inventories and simmering tensions in the Middle East.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 percent to 2,850.65 ahead of key retail sales, home prices and industrial production data on Thursday that might show the economy is still faltering.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 percent to 17,113.36, retreating from a two-week high ahead of Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s earnings and its share-purchase plans.

Japanese markets advanced and the yen stabilized after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced he would not run for re-election, paving the way for a new leader in September.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.6 percent to 36,442.43, while the broader Topix Index settled 1.1 percent higher at 2,581.90. Insurance, nonferrous metal and rubber product issues paced the gainers.

Seoul stocks ended higher for a fourth day running on bets the Fed will start cutting interest rates soon. The Kospi gained 0.9 percent to close at 2,644.50, led by tech stocks and battery makers.

Samsung Electronics gained 1.5 percent and SK Hynix jumped 2.6 percent, tracking AI chip giant Nvidia's rally overnight. LG Energy Solution climbed 2.3 percent to reflect Tesla's gain.

Australian markets eked out modest gains, with healthcare, IT and real estate stocks leading the way higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 0.3 percent to 7,850.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index finished up 0.4 percent at 8,070.20.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index rallied 2.1 percent to 12,572.53 after the country's central bank cut its benchmark rate for the first time since March 2020 and forecast more cuts over the coming months.

Europe

European stocks have moved higher on Wednesday as investors digest data showing the euro area economy grew by 0.3 percent in the three months to June of 2024, bringing no changes to the initial estimate.

However, Eurozone industrial production declined by 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, much worse than expectations for a 0.4 percent rise.

Elsewhere, the British pound weakened against other major currencies after data showed U.K. inflation turned softer than anticipated in July.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. consumer price index moved up 2.2 percent in July from a year ago following June's 2.0 percent increase.

Inflation accelerated for the first time since last December but was slightly slower than the expected 2.3 percent, helping spur expectations among traders about further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In corporate news, UBS shares have moved sharply higher. The Swiss bank reported a $1.1 billion net profit last quarter, about double what analysts expected.

Straumann Holding has also soared. The dental implant maker raised its guidance for 2024 and also announced the sale of its DrSmile aligner business.

Flutter Entertainment shares have also surged in London after the world's largest online betting firm reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook.

Rheinmetall AG, a German automotive and arms manufacturer, has also risen after it signed an agreement to acquire all equity interests in Loc Performance Products, LLC, a renowned vehicle specialist based in Plymouth, Michigan, for an enterprise value of US$950 million.

On the other hand, infrastructure company Balfour Beatty has tumbled despite reporting higher earnings for the first half.

Insurer Aviva has also moved to the downside despite posting a better-than-expected 14 percent increase in first-half operating profit.

ThyssenKrupp has also slumped. The steelmaker swung to a net loss in the third quarter and cut its profit forecast for the third time this year.

Energy group RWE has also declined as earnings fell by nearly a third in the first half of 2024 compared to a year ago.

U.S. Economic Reports

A highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in the month of July.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended August 9th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 2.0 million barrels after falling by 3.7 million barrels in the previous week.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Kellanova (K) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the food maker agreed to be acquired by snack maker Mars for $83.50 per share in cash, representing a total consideration of $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage.

FanDuel parent Flutter (FLUT) is also seeing significant pre-market strength after reporting better than expected second quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.

Meanwhile, shares of Brinker International (EAT) are likely to come under pressure after the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings and forecast 2025 earnings below analyst estimates.