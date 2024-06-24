U.S. Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday, as investors look ahead to some crucial economic data, and comments from Fed officials for clues about the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

Investors are also looking ahead to the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump this week.

The Dow is up in positive territory at 39,403.58, gaining 253.25 points or 0.65 percent. With technology stocks exhibiting some weakness, weighed down by Nvidia, the Nasdaq is down 126.67 points or 0.72 percent at 17,562.69. The S&P 500 is down 3.37 points or 0.06 percent at 5,461.25.

Traders are largely reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of some key U.S. economic data later in the week.

On Friday, the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending in the month of May, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.

The report, which is expected to show a modest slowdown by the annual rate of consumer price growth, could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders and pending home sales may also attract attention in the coming days.

Nvidia is down more than 5 percent. Amazon, Broadcom, Oracle Corporation, Home Depot, Netflix, Adobe, Qualcomm, Intel and Dell are all down notably lower.

Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathway, Eli Lilly, JP Morgan Chase, Visa,Walmart, Exxon Mobil, UbitedHealth Group, Meck, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, Verizon, Amgen, Caterpillar, Pfizer, Morgan Stanley, Honeywell Automation and Goldman Sachs are up with sharp to moderate gains.