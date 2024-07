Uber Eats has failed to deliver after a £19,000 fraud

Our pizzeria takings were diverted to a rogue account but it is refusing a refundI run a high street pizzeria with my wife and have been the victim of a significant fraud through the Uber Eats delivery platform, with £19,000 of our takings diverted to a rogue account.I tried to sort this out through the company’s customer service but have encountered nothing but frustration and incompetence. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian