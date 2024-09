Uber Teams Up With Waymo To Bring Autonomous Ride-Hailing Services To Atlanta, Austin; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Waymo LLC, Friday announced an expansion of their existing partnership to introduce autonomous and all-electric ride-hailing services in Austin and Atlanta through the Uber app.

According to the deal, the transport company would dispatch Waymo's Jaguar I-PACE vehicles in response to requests from riders.

Additionally, Uber would offer fleet management services including vehicle cleaning, repair, and other general depot operations, whereas Waymo would handle the testing and operation of the Waymo Driver, including roadside assistance and certain rider support functions.

