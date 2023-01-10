UBS Advisor Sonny Gulati Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Sonny Gulati, a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Palo Alto, California office, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. This is the fourth consecutive year that Sonny has been named to the list.

Sonny has more than 30 years of experience working in the financial services industry, and has been with UBS since 2002. Together with his team, The Gulati Group, he focuses on providing holistic wealth management advice for entrepreneurs, senior executives, venture capitalists, multi-generational families and retirees.

"This achievement underscores Sonny's commitment to providing clients with a personalized, best-in-class wealth management experience,” said Todd LoCicero, Branch Manager of the UBS Palo Alto office. "His client advocacy and disciplined approach bring tremendous value to our team, and we’re proud to see him recognized for his success.”

Sonny holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from UC Davis, and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. In his free time, Sonny enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter. He also enjoys gardening, travel, home remodeling, and volunteering for several local charities.

This year's Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of more than 6,500 advisors across the country who collectively manage $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

