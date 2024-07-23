UBS Advisor Team The Rosegarten/Rubin Financial Group Named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that The Rosegarten/Rubin Financial Group, an advisor team in the firm’s 299 Park Avenue office, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams and the Forbes Top Wealth Advisors lists for 2024.

"We are extremely proud that The Rosegarten/Rubin Financial Group was once again recognized on these prestigious lists,” said Daniel Shepler, Managing Director and Market Director of the 299 Park Avenue office at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Miles and David continuously provide their clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service. It is truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their decades-long dedication to their clients and recognized for their industry achievements.”

Founded by David Rosegarten and Miles Rubin over thirty years ago, The Rosegarten/Rubin Financial Group is responsible for relationships with some of the country’s most prominent executives, business owners, corporations, not-for-profit organizations and foundations. They have built their reputation by providing total portfolio planning with an expertise in long-term asset growth, fixed income strategy, retirement planning, asset allocation and risk management coupled with outstanding client service and care.

For many years running, David and Miles have both been recognized by Forbes as top advisors in New York on the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for the past several years (2020-2024, and 2021-2024, consecutively). Additionally, for the past two years, their team has been recognized on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list (2023, 2024).

The Rosegarten/Rubin Financial Group consists of David Rosegarten, Miles Rubin, Michelle Perr, Victoria Saylor, Joanna Prasinos and Jennifer Fragetti.

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024 is composed of more than 4,100 teams that collectively manage approximately $5.1 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative data, including telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

