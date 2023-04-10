UBS advisors Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher named to the Barron’s Top 1200 Advisors list

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher, both Private Wealth Advisors and Managing Directors in the firm’s Los Angeles Private Wealth Management Market, have been named to the Barron’s Top 1200 Advisors list for 2023. Drew and Michael ranked #13 and #28 respectively in the state of California.

"I’m incredibly proud to see Drew and Mike recognized for the 10th year in a row,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive, "Their client-first approach, deep knowledge of the private wealth business, and ability to connect executives, entrepreneurs and families with bespoke solutions make them one of the premier Private Wealth teams in the country.”

Drew and Michael are founding members of Mainsail Wealth Partners, one of the largest advisor teams at UBS, which includes Private Wealth Advisors Steven Westerman and Brendan Carroll, and Financial Advisors Melanie Desma McFedries and Kate Freeman.

The team advises senior executives at public and private companies, with a focus on providing their clients with complete wealth management solutions. Their process incorporates liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies in conjunction with investment advice. They also support families as they navigate complex multigenerational wealth dynamics and legacy planning.

Drew leverages his background in engineering while taking a quantitative and analytical approach to investing. Michael previously served as Co-Chair of the UBS Financial Advisor Advisory Council (FAAC), a select group that addresses the critical issues and concerns that ultimately help advisors better serve their clients. Both Advisors have been recognized on numerous Barron’s lists, including the Top 100 Financial Advisors (2015 – 2022) and Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams (2021 – 2022).

This year’s Barron’s Top 1200 Wealth Advisors list based on the data of around 6,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. The ranking is compiled based on a number of qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005234/en/