UBS appoints Ryann Kilgore to lead Greater New England Market

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Ryann Kilgore has been appointed Market Executive for the firm’s Greater New England Wealth Management Market. Ryann brings nearly 20 years of wealth management experience to the role. She will be based in the Hartford, Connecticut office, and will oversee the firm’s financial advisors and market leadership in New York State, Coastal New England, Northern New England and Western Pennsylvania. Ryann’s primary responsibilities will also include expanding the firm’s business activities in Greater New England, recruiting new financial advisors and coaching team members to maximize performance.

"We are thrilled to have Ryann lead the Greater New England Market," said Jennifer Povlitz, UBS Division Director. "Ryann's passion for service to our advisors and clients will help to continue the tremendous growth and opportunity we have seen in this important market.”

Ryann joined UBS in 2021 and most recently served as Market Director for the Coastal New England Offices within the Greater New England Market. Ryann began her career in 2005 as a banker at JPMorgan, where she also served as a financial advisor before transitioning into leadership as a Regional Sales Manager. Over the course of 17 years, Ryann held various leadership roles in financial services, leading expansive territories in the Midwest and Greater New England areas. In addition to her extensive leadership and industry experience, Ryann brings with her a passion for the business, her advisors and client experience.

Ryann attended Providence College on a Division I basketball scholarship. After college, she coached high school girls varsity basketball for 10 years. Ryann has a Master’s Degree in Human Resources and Organizational Development as well as a MBA from Eastern Michigan University. Ryann and her husband, Nick, live in New England and have a daughter currently attending Michigan State University. When not working, she enjoys time with family, as well as golfing, fishing, boating in Southern, RI.

