UBS Asset Management and Planet Tracker report on the impact of energy transition solutions on nature

• Report lays out strategies including life cycle assessments and effective waste management to minimize energy transition impact on nature • Major impacts include mining raw materials, land use and management of waste • Improving technology lifecycle is key to manage nature-related risk: 14,000 wind turbine blades are due to reach end of life by 2027 • Integrating natural capital only possible with the support of decision makers at every stage of planning, financing and implementation Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei UBS AG (N) Zum vollständigen Artikel