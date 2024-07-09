UBS Hires Private Wealth Management Team in Westlake Village, CA

UBS Private Wealth Management USA today announced that Joshua Cummins has joined the firm as a Private Wealth Advisor in the Westlake Village office. Josh joins the firm’s Los Angeles Private Wealth Market, led by Market Executive Lauren Gorsche and Market Director Kate Daniels.

"As a highly talented advisor in the Westlake Village area, Josh works with many of the most successful business owners and families in the Los Angeles area and across the US,” said Kate Daniels, Los Angeles Market Director at UBS. "He and his team have deep expertise in guiding clients through the financial planning process and we’re excited to welcome them to our team.”

"Josh’s arrival immediately expands our private wealth management capabilities in the Westlake community,” said Lauren Gorsche, Market Executive for Southern California PWM. "His experience and emphasis on client service will be integral to our focus on ultra-high-net-worth clients in this part of Los Angeles.”

Cummins Wealth Management at UBS manages over $1.1 billion in client assets for corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and successful individuals in the entertainment industry. They focus on serving the complex needs of ultra-high-net worth clients while advising on all aspects of goals-based wealth management including financial planning, asset allocation, and portfolio management.

Josh is a Chartered Financial Analyst®, who brings over 25 years of wealth management experience to UBS and joins us from Merrill Lynch. He has been recognized on numerous industry rankings, including Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (2023) and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams (2024).

