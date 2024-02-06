|
06.02.2024 07:08:41
UBS Posts Q4 Loss, Sees Sequential Improvement In Q1 Profit, Ups Dividend; To Buy Back $1 Bln Shares
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking major UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $279 million, compared to last year's profit of $1.65 billion.
Loss per share was $0.09, compared to profit of $0.50 in the prior year.
Loss before tax was $751 million, compared to profit of $1.94 billion a year ago. Underlying profit before tax was $592 million, compared to $914 million a year earlier.
For the quarter, total revenues climbed 35 percent to $10.86 billion from $8.03 billion last year.
Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company projects substantial sequential improvement in reported net profit. The company projects the Investment Bank to return to profitability, due to improving market activity.
Revenues are expected to be positively influenced by seasonal factors, such as higher client activity levels, sequentially.
Further, for 2023, the Board of Directors intends to propose a dividend of $0.70 per share, a 27 percent increase from last year. Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 24, the dividend will be paid on May 3 to shareholders of record on May 2.
In 2024, the company expects to repurchase up to $1 billion of shares, commencing after the completion of the merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UBSmehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.24
|Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SLI sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen STOXX 50 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Dienstagshandel in Zürich: SMI nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SLI in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SLI fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|SMI aktuell: SMI notiert mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu UBSmehr Analysen
|06.02.24
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.24
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.24
|UBS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.01.24
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.24
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.24
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.24
|UBS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.01.24
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.24
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.24
|UBS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.24
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|UBS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.24
|UBS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.02.24
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.10.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.08.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.23
|UBS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.23
|UBS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UBS
|10,46
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Staatliche Maßnahmen treiben China-Börsen an - Verluste in Japan
Der ATX präsentierte sich am Dienstag freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte neue Rekorde erklimmen. Die US-Börsen konnten leichte Gewinne einfahren. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.