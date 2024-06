UiPath's Stock Price Just Plunged. Time to Buy?

UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) first-quarter report was a baffling affair. The reported results were within management's guidance ranges, but a top-end revenue reading was undermined by low-range profits and downright disappointing forward guidance. The business automation expert lowered its full-year revenue forecast by 10% and the operating profit projection by 51%.Many analysts were quick to cut their price targets for UiPath's stock and the share price closed 34% lower the next day. But it wasn't a total retreat -- opportunistic investors like Ark Invest's Cathie Wood called it a buying opportunity and bought 2 million shares.The conflicting data and investor reactions add up to one burning question. Should you buy or sell UiPath's stock right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel